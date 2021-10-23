Chelsea Vs Norwich 3 – 0 – (Live)

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Hakim Ziyech will not start Chelsea’s match against Norwich City on Saturday despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League, knowing that a win would keep them there for another week.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel dropped a hint regarding Ziyech’s game time and potential involvement against Norwich.

He said: “First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch. He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game.

“From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League. I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate.

