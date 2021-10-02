Chelsea Vs Southampton 1 – 0 – (Live)

It was a shock to the system for everyone at Chelsea following the home defeat to Manchester City last week and with the international matches on the horizon, Thomas Tuchel will want to see his side back firing on all cylinders before the two-week break.

A long unbeaten run that stretched back to the Champions League final last season, the Blues will undoubtedly target all three points against a Southampton side currently sitting in 16th place in the standings.

This encounter at Stamford Bridge can be watched via LIVENow and will see two teams that could not be separated last season with the results being 1-1 at Stamford Bridge and 3-3 at St Mary’s.

With N’Golo Kante not available for this game having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, much will be relied on star striker Romelu Lukaku who has struck three goals thus far and has a personal record of more goals scored against Southampton than against any other team.

Tuchel will also be pleased with how his team have stacked up defensively with the trio of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen forming a formidable wall that has only conceded two goals in six league matches played.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase the online match pass for this match that kicks off on Saturday, 10pm for just S$10 and with no additional cost of monthly subscriptions.

