Chinedu Ikedieze And Osita Iheme At New York Film Academy in 2004 (Throwback Photos)

Nollywood stars, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme popularly known as ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ respectively were at the New York Film Academy in 2004 as seen in photos shared on Chinedu Ikedieze’s Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

The photos were captioned;

“New York Film Academy ( NYFA) days, 2004.

Second slide, chilling at home with my homies.

#tbt”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVk-0sTs1A_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

