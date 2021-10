Nollywood veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu has been released by the Nigerian Army.

The actor was arrested by troops for wearing Biafra clothing.

However, actress Chizzy Alichi while giving an update on the actor’s arrest in a post via her Instagram account said he has finally been released.

Uncle Chinwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and everyone that contributed one way or the other.



Chizzy Alichi-Mbah

