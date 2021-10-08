Chiwetalu Agu On His Arrest: My Attire Is Not Biafra; It’s ‘Rising Sun’ (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gm1e5jLdL94

Salemreporters stumbled opon a video of veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu making his case before men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was arrested by soldiers after he was spotted wearing a cloth with Biafran colors in Anambra state.

The comedian and movie producer was dragged and manhandled by the Soldiers on the highway.

In a video, the actor was trying to prove to the Nigerian army that the cloth he was wearing has nothing to do with Biafra.

He said he was just wearing a colourful cloth with a sun on it and it had nothing to do with Biafra, adding that he was very educated and he knows what he is saying.



Source: https://salemreporters.com/watch-video-of-actor-chiwetalu-agu-making-his-case-before-soldiers-during-his-arrest/

