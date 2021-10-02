Churchill, His Wife & Son Visit Dr. Maduka At His Lekki Mansion (Pics, Video)

A renowned Philanthropist and currently a Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Elections, Dr. Godwin Maduka has received the young family of famous Nigeria Businessman and Investor Dr. Olakunle Churchill and his lovely celebrity Wife, Actress Rosaline Meurer. He received the young couple and their new Baby days ago, at his mansion in Lekki, Lagos State.

During the visit, the young couple were given an overwhelmingly warm reception, especially with the side attractions created by their new Baby. Speaking exclusively with our Correspondent few moments after the visit, Dr. Churchill Olakunle expressed appreciation to Dr. Godwin Maduka for the amazing reception they received.

He also assured him of his support ahead of the forthcoming Governorship Elections in Anambra State. He therefore wished Dr. Maduka victory in the November 6th Polls. On the other hand Dr. Maduka thanked the entire family of famous Nigeria-Africa Investor, Churchill Olakunle for the honour of a visit to his humble abode.

During the visit, the new baby of Dr. Churchill was engaged in several fun-filled conversations with the frontline governorship candidate. At some point Maduka encouraged the couple to have about 10 of such vibrant and beautiful baby. Dr. Maduka also carried the Baby and blessed their Union.

Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1NlYajqE8I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDaUPyDlXxM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjk4tl-AQ6U

Source:

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/10/dr-maduka-receives-new-baby-and-family.html

