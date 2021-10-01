Coke Vs Pepsi: Which One Do You Prefer? (Photo)

People are currently arguing heatedly about the best between this two. Matter of fact, this argument had created a lot of chaos and unpleasant scenes, just ’cause the people involved couldn’t come to an understanding.

Over this argument, I’ve seen a son drain his father’s bank account; I’ve seen a wife divorce his husband; I’ve seen friends disfigure each other’s faces with bare knuckles; I’ve seen a boss put one of his employees behind bars; I’ve seen a Colonel riding on the back of a 2nd Lieutenant like he was a horse ’cause both sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

I know most of you were unaware, fine, but I put it to you right now that people are in the middle of this argument, they’re caught up in the heat of the moment and if the air is not cleared, could lead to a war.

Please, let’s settle it once and for all. Which one is better?

#funTime;

#noCussWord

#noBadVibe;

#noBadEnergy;

#noAds;

#noSpamming;

#noDerailing;

#TGIF!!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...