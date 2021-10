Popular Instagram comedian , Bernard Adedeji Ossai, professionally known as Ben Cash has bought for himself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLK SUV.

His colleague, Obotuke Timothy, known famously as Sirbalo Comedy, took to social media to congratulate him.

He wrote:

“Congratulations blood. More win”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUiHWdFsUrM/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlCfXmNaVlw

