Popular social commentator/influencer, Onomuakpokpo OgheneOchuko a.k.a Brakin Face, is dead.

According to his friends, Brakin Face died in his sleep. He was said to have gone to bed healthy and by morning, he did not wake up.

His friends have taken to social.media to express sadness over his sudden demise.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...