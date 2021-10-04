Comedian Cute Abiola Acquires A New House (Photos)

Popular Nigerian skit actor and comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, professionally known as Cute Abiola has acquired a new house in an undisclosed area in Lagos State.

His colleagues took turns on social media to congratulate him on his new achievement.

Timothy Obotuke, professionally known as Sirbalo wrote: “Congratulations on your new house blood. This is just the beginning @thecuteabiola”



JubrilOladapo Gbadamosi, known professionally as Officer Woos wrote: “Congratulations @cuteabiola up! up! up!”



https://wondertvmedia.com/skit-actor-cute-abiola-acquires-a-new-house/

