Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 31st birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“Happy Birthday To ME!

#mybirthdaywish …

‘That we Serve God from a place of LOVE not WANT

Loving God Unconditionally’❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVmZVaIj3ED/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...