“Command Secondary School, Benin: I Almost Cried When I Visited My Old School”

Yesterday was the first time I would be seeing my former secondary school in over two years since I relocated from my former area.

To say I was shocked with what is left of the school is an understatement, it was an eyesore.

No teachers, no chairs, I almost shed tears.

Bushes has almost taken over the school, major part of the roof has been ruined, all the buildings are dilapidated.

Students sits on bare floor to learn, and it’s a shame I learnt there are no teachers in the school that parents now employ and pay teachers through community efforts.

What is edo state govt doing? We didn’t vote you guys to destroy our system.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...