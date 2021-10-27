Commercial Flights To Begin At Anambra Airport On October 30

Commercial Flights Set To Begin At Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport, October 30

What has for a long time seemed an impossible dream to Ndi Anambra, having their own airport for easy movement of passengers, goods and services has finally become reality.

Come Saturday, October 30, 2021, the first commercial passenger plane will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri, signalling the commencement of commercial activities at the airport which was wholly constructed by the government of Anambra state, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano.

The airport which took only fifteen months to construct with state resources, and without the state borrowing from any financial institution will ease the sufferings of travellers, traders and other businessmen and women in nearby Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka and other Anambra towns. Also Ndi Anambra and other visitors who have for long endured the difficulties of both local and international travels will heave a sigh of relief, as they have for long endured the tortuous travel to Anambra through airports at Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.

While breaking the news exclusively to Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Governor Willie Obiano said, “I thank the management team of the various regulatory agencies including Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others for their support in making the Anambra airport project a reality”.

Continuing, Governor Obiano said, “I want to thank the good people of Anambra state who have kept faith with my administration. I am happy that I and my team have been able to deliver on the airport project and in record time. We give all glory to the almighty God. We have once again shown our resilient Anambra spirit. I believe that with the commencement of commercial activities at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, and soon -to- be launched 10,000 capacity Anambra International Convention Centre, Anambra state is entering a new era of economic development and prosperity”.

