Communique Issued By South Eastern Governors After Meeting In Enugu

COMMUNIQUE ARISING FROM THE MEETING OF SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS, SOUTH EAST LEADERS, TRADITIONAL RULERS, NATIONAL ASSEMBLY LEADERS AND THE CLERGY HELD ON TUESDAY, 5TH OCTOBER, 2021 AT THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, LION BUILDING, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ENUGU.

1. The Governors and leaders of the South East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings;

2. The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the Diaspora who do not feel the pains. The meeting resolved that Governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the Zone;

3. The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021;

4. The meeting received the Committee report from Ohaneze on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohaneze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youth;

5. The meeting agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East;

6. The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra State come November 6th, 2021.

7. The meeting commended all groups and the clergy for their efforts at interfacing with our youths;

8. The meeting mandated our clergy men, Bishops, CAN, Ohaneze and Traditional Rulers to continue to dialogue with our youths.

