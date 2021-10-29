Contract Telecoms Or Full Time Elsewhere?

Good morning house,

I currently work with one of the telecoms companies in Nigeria on a contract job; the pay is 60k (720k per annum). However, aside my salary, I do one or two things on the job that gives me like 10 k every week.

Approximately I earn about 100 k every month. I started this job started early this year.

While on this job, I got connected for a new job with an indigenous oil company on a full time basis and was surprised the pay is 1.2m per annum, though I truthfully expected more. For this new job am to leave my comfort zone in south western Nigeria for the south south.

I currently run my masters degree, meaning I will have to defer my admission. I’m also very much always needed in Church

Note my current job is without leave and it’s contract based. But the new one is full time and am entitled to 5 weeks leave yearly.

Please serious advice needed. No bashing of any sort

