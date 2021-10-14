Court Bars PDP From Suspending Dan Orbih Over Alleged Anti-Party Conduct

October 14, 2021

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, on Thursday, barred the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from recognising or acting upon a resolution of its chapter in Edo State, which ratified the suspension of its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

The court, in an ex-parte order that was issued by Justice O. A. Adeniyi, ordered the party not to give effect to Orbih’s purported suspension, pending the determination of a suit pending before it.

Justice Adeniyi directed that the order should be served on the PDP forthwith, even as he adjourned hearing of the suit till December 10.

It will be recalled that the Edo State chapter of the PDP had last Monday, ratified the suspension of Orbih and others accused of sabotaging the interest of the party.

Their suspension was reportedly ratified by all PDP leaders across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state during an enlarged meeting of leaders of the party in Benin.

Motion for ratification of their suspension, which was moved by a chieftain of the party in Oredo, Mike Nosa-Ehima, was seconded by a leader of the party from Etsako West council, Sylvanus Eruaga

Moving the motion, Nosa-Ehima said: “All those that have refused to allow the party (Edo-PDP) to grow are being suspended, in the interest of the PDP.”

However, dissatisfied with the action, Orbih, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2646/21, which he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Godwin Obla, SAN, queried the constitutionality of his suspension.

Pending the determination of the suit, Orbih filed a motion ex-parte for an order barring the party from giving effect to his suspension.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Adeniyi said he took into account an affidavit that was deposed in support of the suit by one Mr. Ode Aoyi, as well as submission by the counsel, M. O. Onyilokwu.

“Accordingly, interim order of injunction is hereby made restraining the Defendant at any level of its organs or howsoever described, from giving effect to, recognizing or acting upon the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders of the Defendant made on October 7, 2021, purporting to suspend the Applicant from the party and which resolution was purportedly ratified by the Edo chapter of the Defendant without due consideration to the provisions of Article 57(1)- (7) of the Constitution of the Defendant, pending the hearing of and determination of the motion on notice”, Justice Adeniyi held.

The PDP was cited as the sole Defendant in the matter.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/court-bars-pdp-from-suspending-dan-orbih-over-alleged-anti-party-conduct/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...