COVID-19 Update For October 29 2021 In Nigeria

120 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 Discharged And 3 Deaths On October 29
120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-26
Imo-25
Lagos-23
Rivers-17
Osun-15
Kano-5
Gombe-3
Edo-2
Ekiti-2
Bayelsa-1
Delta-1
211,798 confirmed
202,962 discharged
2,895 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️21 discharged cases reported from Imo state for 29th October 2021 (community discharges)
▪️3 state with zero cases reported: Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/244649484366693/
October 28 https://www.nairaland.com/6825493/covid-19-update-october-28-2021