Cristiano Ronaldo Expects Twins With His Fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez (Photos)

Manchester United Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he is expecting a set of twins with his fiance, Georgina Rodriguez, following Georgina’s pregnancy scan result, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo of himself and Georgina together with the scan result, he wrote on Instagram;

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️

#blessed”

This is the 5th and 6th babies for Cristiano and the 2nd and 3rd for Georgina.

It will be Cristiano’s second set of twins. He welcomed a twin daughter and son via surrogacy some years back.

