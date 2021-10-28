Cristiano Ronaldo Expects Twins With His Fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez (Photos)

Manchester United Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he is expecting a set of twins with his fiance, Georgina Rodriguez, following Georgina’s pregnancy scan result, IgbereTV reports.
Sharing a photo of himself and Georgina together with the scan result, he wrote on Instagram;
“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️
#blessed”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVk29cSI-2E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
This is the 5th and 6th babies for Cristiano and the 2nd and 3rd for Georgina.
It will be Cristiano’s second set of twins. He welcomed a twin daughter and son via surrogacy some years back.
https://igberetvnews.com/1404505/cristiano-ronaldo-expects-twins-fiancee-georgina-rodriguez-photos/