Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twins Post Breaks Instagram Record With Over 30 Million Likes

By gistmaster  On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife wife expects second sets of twins
Cristiano Ronaldo, wife Georgina expects new set of twin babies

Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes Instagram Record With 30 Million Likes In Less Than 30hrs On A Single Instagram Post.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: