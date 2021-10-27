Cross River Lawmaker, Elizabeth Ironbar Is Dead (Photo)

A two term member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Lady Elizabeth Edem Ironbar is dead.

According to family sources, Mrs. Ironbar died in the late hours of Tuesday, October 26, after a protracted illness.

Ironbar who has represented Akpabuyo constituency since June 2015 is known for her Cross River State Disability Commission bill.

According to CrossRiverWatch, she was among the lawmakers who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, alongside other members who followed Governor Ben Ayade.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/cross-river-lawmaker-elizabeth-ironbar-is-dead.html

