A Nigerian tweep recently came only to call out the Ogun government for letting the state roads to decay

Live Pictures from Joju, Sango Otta, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway (Al).

Special thanks to the FG and the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, @dabiodunMFR for making the first On-road Car/Bus Swimming Pool of Olympic Standard in the world.

Naija to the world it.



https://mobile.twitter.com/Letter_to_Jack/status/1447456498985185282

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...