This Pic Na Lesson To All These Governors Doing Their Fellow Citizens Anyhow, Once You Tenure Finish E Go Clear For Your Eyes, If He Was Still To Be Governor Na PJ✈️ But Now Baba Dey Jump Okada� To Catch Airpeace✈️ Treat Your Citizens Well We All Are The Same, Nothing Last Forever, This Sapa Wey We Dey Suffer Now Go Reach Everybody Kitchen Equipment

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVQNm01ogxn/

