Cyclist Conceals 340 Rounds Of Ammunition Inside Garri, Lands In Police Net

POLICE operatives attached to Bomadi Divisional Patrol team, on October 1, arrested a cyclist with 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition concealed inside garri in Delta State.

The suspect, Solomon Ebe, 37, from Tuomo community in Burutu Local Government Area of the state, was apprehended along Bomadi/ Tuomo road during a stop-and-search operation.

In the same vein, a housewife, Ejiro Efemijoghor, at the wee hours of last Wednesday, was caught with one English double barrel gun and 26 live cartridges.

The woman, who claimed the weapons belonged to her husband, was arrested by police operatives attached to the Command’s raider squad during a raid at Utuloho Street, Ozoro.

Meanwhile, one of a four tricycle-snatching armed gang was burnt to death by an irate mob in Warri on Thursday.

The gang had snatched the tricycle with Reg. No. FHR 600 QF at popular Hausa Quarters and headed towards Delta Line Warri/Sapele road, Warri.

The swift response of operatives from A Division, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, led to the arrest of 22-year-old Efe David after he allegedly jumped down from the tricycle.

DSP Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, where he confirmed the incidents, said the tricycle, a cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and some suspected stolen pieces of gold-plated jewellery were recovered from the hoodlums, while further investigations were ongoing.



