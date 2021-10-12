Cynthia, Can You Swear With Your Child That I Broke Your Marriage? – Ehi Ogbebor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9mrI2_J9bI

“Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?”- interior designer Ehi Ogbebor tackles estranged wife of her new man Dennis Osifo

Cynthia who is said to be the estranged wife of Mr Osifo accused Ehi of causing the crack in her marriage. She reportedly claimed that she and Ehi are family friends.

In an audio recording shared online this evening, Ehi challenged Cynthia to swear that she caused the break up of her marriage. According to Ehi, she and Cynthia have met not more than three times.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU5hRnKtLLl/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...