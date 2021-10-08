Dad Wins Epic N1.9 Billion James Bond-Style Mansion With Just N15,000 (Photos)

Glen Elmy, 54, and his wife Debbie, 60, are the new owners of a Bond-style mansion. Credit: Jam Press

A DAD has won an epic James Bond-style mansion with an infinity pool after paying just £25 (N15,000) for a ticket in a charity draw.

Glen Elmy, 54, is now the proud owner of the £3million home that boasts five double bedrooms, six bathrooms and stunning panoramic views of the ocean from its clifftop location.

It is situated on the North Devon coast within the picturesque Exmoor National Park.

It was up for grabs in a raffle to raise money for NSPCC’s Childline.

All stamp duty and legal fees are covered and they have also been given £20,000 in cash.

The dream house is situated on the North Devon coast within the picturesque Exmoor National Park, just 11 miles from the thriving markets and cosy country pubs of Barnstaple.

The grandfather purchased the lucky ticket back in August as part of a fundraising campaign by Omaze in aid of NSPCC’s Childline – and found out that he won while painting his parents house this week.

Glen said: “I’m totally gobsmacked, the only thing we’ve ever won before was three pounds at a Bingo night on holiday.

“We absolutely love the house, if I could have designed one from scratch, it would look just like this; it’s like something from a Bond film!

“We will be keeping it as there’s no other house like it in the country so why would we want to sell it?!”

Glen is a father-of-five and grandfather of three.

All stamp duty and legal fees are covered and Glen has also been given £20,000 in cash to help with running costs.

Glen has been married to wife Debbie, 60, for 21 years and they have five children between them Sam, 22, and Luke, 20, who joined Glen and Debbie on their first visit to the house – as well as Laura, 33, Chris, 32, and Shelly, 29.

The couple have three grandchildren with a fourth on the way from son Sam and his fiancé Emily, 20.

Glen, originally from Suffolk, and Debbie currently live with dog Bailey in their four-bedroom house in Walsall, where they’ve been for the past 26 years.

He works as an Operations Director at Castings PLC in Walsall, and has been at the foundry since he started as an apprentice 33 years ago

He added: “My wife Debbie lost her father to Covid this year and our youngest son was made redundant last week, so winning this house is just what the family needed, it’s life changing for all of us.

“This house is so spectacular we’re going to enjoy our first family holiday for two years right here. I don’t think we’d find a better place anywhere else in the world!”

As well as making its grand prize winner an instant three-times millionaire, the draw has also raised crucial funds for the NSPCC’s Childline, at a time when the service is needed more than ever.

The innovative new partnership with Omaze has provided Childline with a donation of £1,000,000.

The free and confidential helpline for children receives an average of 1.1 million calls, emails and online messages each year – but currently, Childline can only answer two out of every three calls it receives.

Childline Founder and President Dame Esther Rantzen said: “We are extremely grateful to Omaze and all those who have taken part for their fantastic support. Childline saves and transforms the lives of children who desperately need us and this stunning total will be crucial in ensuring that we can continue to reach out to the young people who rely upon us.”

James Oakes, SVP International at Omaze said: “We’re thrilled that Glen and his family got to help out a charity that means a lot to them, and are just as delighted that this campaign helped to raise £1,000,000 for NSPCC’s Childline in the process.”

This is the fourth house that Omaze has given away since it came to the UK last year – raising £2,750,000 for good causes in the process.

The first Omaze Million Pound House Draw saw Ian Garrick win a million-pound house in Cheshire – that campaign netted Teenage Cancer Trust £250,000, with Omaze committing a minimum of one million pounds to the charity over the next 3 years, all from donations raised in the UK.

The second saw housewife Marilyn Pratt, win a stunning three-million-pound townhouse in London’s leafy Fulham. That campaign raised £1,000,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

The third saw Darren Wordon, an IT consultant from Bath win a stunning £2,500,000 5-bedroom property in the Cotswolds countryside. The campaign raised £500,000 for The Prince’s Trust.

Online entries for the fifth and sixth Omaze Million Pound House Draws are also currently live. The draw for a £3,500,000 grand London house in iconic Wimbledon, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity closes at midnight on Sunday 21st November.

The draw for a stunning £3,500,000 property just 10 minutes from Ascot racecourse, raising money for Cancer Research UK, closes at midnight on Saturday 22nd January 2022.

