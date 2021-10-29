Daddy Freeze Tells BBN Housemates What To Do If They Can’t Win The Show. Shades Cross

Daddy Freeze Tells BBNaija Housemates On What To Do If They Can’t Win The Show (Photo)

OAP Daddy Freeze has advised Big Brother Naija housemates on what to do if they can’t win the show, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“If you can’t win, build a solid brand or business, or else……”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVnPcOiKw_Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Which is a caption to his post that read;

“Dear aspiring big brother housemates, make sure you win the prize. If not, you go naked tire.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1404605/daddy-freeze-tells-bbnaija-housemates-cant-win-show-photo/

