Daddy Freeze Tells BBN Housemates What To Do If They Can’t Win The Show. Shades Cross

OAP Daddy Freeze has advised Big Brother Naija housemates on what to do if they can’t win the show, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“If you can’t win, build a solid brand or business, or else……”
Which is a caption to his post that read;

“Dear aspiring big brother housemates, make sure you win the prize. If not, you go naked tire.”

