Dan Amokachi & Mercy Akide Have Been Appointed To International Football Panel

Nigerian football stars and former players, Daniel The Bull Amokachi and Marvellous Mercy Akide have been appointed to the Football Advisory Panel of the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

IFAB is the body that makes the laws of the game of association football and it is made up of FIFA, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (that is, FIFA + the 4 “Home Nations” ).

The members of the panel are:

1) Arsene Wenger: Former coach of Arsenal and Monaco

2) Jillian “Jill” Ellis: former World Cup winning coach of the United States Female National Team

3) Daniel Amokachi: former player and coach of Nigeria

4) Mercy Akide: former African Player of The Year

5) Kay Cossington: Head of the Women’s Football Technical Committee at the (English) Football Association

6) Maxwell Scherrer: former footballer with Barcelona, Ajax, PSG and the Brazilian National Team

7) Lydia Williams: Goalkeeper for Arsenal Women and the Australian Women’s National Team.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...