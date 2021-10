Nigeria music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is celebrating his son, Ifeanyi on his 2nd birthday.

He wrote via his Instagram page:

Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke !!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen ! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH ���������� OSUN BOY �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVP1bgfFDbp/?utm_medium=copy_link

