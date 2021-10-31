Davido Reacts As Photo Of His Granddad With US Farmers Union President Surfaces

Davido Reacts As Photo Of His Grandfather With The Ex-President Of US Farmers Union Surfaces Online (Photos)

Nigerian Singer and songwriter, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido reacted after a photo of his late grandfather, Chief Ayoola Adeleke together with a former farmer Union president surfaced online, IgbereTV reports.

Davido re-shared the photo on his Instagram story with the caption;

“❤️❤️GRANPA”



According to an Instagram post with the photo shared by Asiri Magazine’s on Friday 29th October 2021, Davido’s grandfather was reported to be the second Republic senator and labour activist from Ede and during his lifetime he was also the vice-president of the United Laboúr Congress of Nigeria as well as the chairman of Nigeria Red cross, Ede Branch.

The post read;

Chief Ayoola Adeleke ( @davido grandfather) chats with Tony Dechant, US Farmers Union president; The chief is often referred to as “the George Meany of Nigeria”, December 18,1967.

Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke was a second republic senator and labour activist from Ede who represented Osun Senatorial District 11 which comprises six Local Governments — Ede, Oshogbo, Irepodun, Ifelodun, Odo Otin, Ila Orangun. Born into a lustrous family, his mother, Madam Adeboyin of OniIegogoro’s compound was one of most outstanding Iyalode (Head of market women) Ede ever produced. She was said to be vibrant and effervescent.

Adeleke was born in his hometown of Ede on December 27, 1923. He was educated at St Peter’s Primary School, Ede, (1935-1938), Ibadan Grammar School, (1939-1943) and then earned a registered nurse certificate from the medical department nursing school in 1947. He was an early member of the pioneer union of Nigerian nurses in 1948.

In his lifetime he was the vice-president and director of Organization, United Labour Congress of Nigeria, Federal Labour Advisory Council, and Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross, Ede Branch.

In 1976, he was conferred with the title of Balogun of Ede. He was married twice, his second wife, Mrs Nnena Esther Adeleke was from the Old Enugu, he had five children including Senator Isiaka Adetunji Alani Adeleke (was first civilian governor of Osun between 1992 – 1993), Ademola Adeleke (represented Osun west Senatorial district), Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Pro-Chancellor Adeleke University, Ede.

George Meany (1894-1980) was an American Labour Union leader. Chief Adeleke was a unionist himself hence the comparison.

Photo:The Denver Post/Getty Images. Source: Omo Èkó Pàtàkì.



