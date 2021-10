Nigerian rapper, Shina Adeleke popularly known as Sina Rambo on Friday, wedded his longtime girlfriend, IgbereTV reports.

The artiste, who is the first son of popular former senator, Ademola Adeleke and a cousin to Nigerian star singer, Davido, wedded his bride in a simple ceremony in Lagos, on Friday.

Sina took his Insta-stories to share videos from his wedding ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVVbigKrxyH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

