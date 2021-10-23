Defection Of Maduka’s Running Mate To APC Is Inconsequential – Accord Party

Anambra Guber: “Defection of Maduka’s Running Mate To APC Inconsequential, He Remains Dep Gov Candidate.”,- Accord Party Chairman

The defection of the running mate of Accord Party governorship candidate, Sir Ken Ifeatu Obi to the All Progressive Congress, APC, has been described as inconsequential, of no effect and with no electoral implications or consequences for Dr.Godwin Maduka and Accord Party.

Dr.Maduka is the Accord party governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Addressing a press conference in Awka, Anambra State capital, State Chairman, Accord Party, Prince Bartholomew Igwedibia JP, alias Ikolonando, said Mr. Ifeatu, lacks the locus standi to decamp to another political party, on the basis that INEC deadline for resignation or substitution of candidates is over.

He said the Electoral Act, only made it permissible for candidates to do so within a period of time and which has elapsed.

Prince Igwedibia cited sections 33, 34, 35 of the Electoral Act (As Amended) 2015, which states that “a political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute it’s candidate whose name has been submitted pursuant to Section 31 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate”

He noted that Ifeatu went to the APC on his own, and not on behalf of Dr. Maduka or for the Accord Party. Infact, he is working for the Accord party in the APC camp.

He said “By legal implications, he is the deputy governorship candidate of the the Accord Party, because INEC cannot permit him to leave because the Electoral Body guidelines on movement of candidates of political parties is very clear.

“He went to the APC on his free volition, and not with members of Accord party, who believe in Dr. Godwin Maduka and his chances to win the Anambra State governorship election.

The Accord Party Chairman assured supporters of Dr.Maduka to remain unshaken over Mr.Ifeatu’s defection, as Dr.Maduka remains the candidate to beat in the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

