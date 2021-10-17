Dele Momodu Fumes As KWAM 1 Prostrates For Ooni But Shakes Hands With Oluwo (Video)

Dele Momodu is upset at the behaviour of a possibly drunk Kwam 1 prostrating for the Ooni of Ife but shaking hands with the Oluwo of Iwo and disrespecting him verbally. The Fuji artiste is seen in a video challenging the Iwo king and asking why he did not invite him to the chieftancy coronation of Dele Momodu. Dele Momodu venting below:

A friend in Abuja has just sent this video to me and I’m absolutely horrified, to say the least, at the total and OPEN disrespect of The Oluwo of Iwoland OBA ABDULRASHEED ADEWALE AKANBI by KING WASIU AYINDE, a great musician I endlessly adore and hold in highest esteem. ALHAJI, I personally invited you and pleaded with you to perform at the ceremony on October 2, 2021, for an agreed fee, but you neither said Yes nor No but said you’re likely to travel. Again, I hosted your Manager, Mr Kunle Rasheed to breakfast and asked him to speak to you and confirm modalities for your performance…

Egbon, what happened in this video is very unfortunate and deserves OPEN condemnation…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv0m74ISozg

