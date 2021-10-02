Dele Momodu Visits Senator Ademola Adeleke In Ede (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ovation CEO, Dele Momodu is in town as a Guest of Excellency Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke. Every necessary component needed to deliver 2022 are being amassed. Our enemies will purge. check the pictures below.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: