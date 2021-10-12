Delta Police Arrest Man With Single Barrel Gun Concealed Inside Bag Of Garri (Photos)

42-year-old man, Pigi Kelvin has been arrested by the police over possession of one locally made single barrel gun concealed in a bag of garri in Delta state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, October 10, by a patrol team.

“On 10/10/2021 at about 1030 hrs, patrol team attached to Ovwian Aladja Division while on stop and search duty intercepted a commercial bus carrying some passengers, the operatives upon searching the passengers recovered one locally made single barrel gun concealed in a bag of garri.”

“The suspect one Pigi Kelvin ‘m’ of Ututuoama town Ughelli South LGA age 42yrs was arrested. An investigation is ongoing”, he stated.

https://wondertvmedia.com/delta-police-arrest-man-with-single-barrel-gun-concealed-inside-bag-of-garri/

