Delta Secondary School Shuts Down As Female Student Is Murdered In Cult Clash (Pix)

Ogume grammar school, Ogume, Delta State has reportedly been shut down by the state government following a cultist clash within the school premises which left a female student dead and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

A female student of the school was killed while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when the hoodlums invaded the school with all kinds of weapons last week.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also assaulted the principal before she was rushed to the general hospital, Kwale for treatment.

The school’s ICT centre, principal’s office, her car and the administrative office amongst others were burnt down by the rampaging cultists.

The State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, announced the closure of the school on Wednesday, October 20, in Asaba during a meeting held with the leaders of Ogume community.

Mrs Ezewu said that the decision of the state government to close the school was in the best interest of the community and the state in general as it was designed to guarantee the safety of teachers and students of the school.

https://siggy.ng/delta-secondary-school-shuts-down-as-female-student-murdered-in-cultist-clash/

