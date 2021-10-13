Deontay Wilder Hit With Six-Month Suspension Following Brutal KO By Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder will not be allowed to return to the ring until next April following his brutal defeat by Tyson Fury.

Wilder was stopped in the penultimate round of the trilogy fight having hit the canvas on three occasions as he lost to the Brit for the second successive time.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over before being discharged later on Saturday night with a broken finger and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will not permit him to fight until April 8 unless his finger is cleared by a doctor.

Fury has been give a standard 45-day ‘suspension’ following his efforts in retaining his heavyweight world title.

Fury’s victory brought a concussive end to a rivalry that had raged for almost three years but the Brit had to earn victory the hard way by twice climbing off the canvas in a pulsating fourth round.

He had dropped Wilder in the previous session before doing the same in the 10th and 11th rounds.



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/breaking-deontay-wilder-hit-six-25191672

