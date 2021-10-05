LAGOS – Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom on Tuesday said has rejected his deposition by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, saying he does not recognise the authority of the monarch.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse lll, on Tuesday announced the deposition of Ayiri Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.

Consequently, the monarch has directed the Olori-Ebi of Ologbotsere family, Higson Ajofotan Oporokun, to take charge of all the family activities till further notice.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Ayiri said the pronouncenent of the Olu is not binding on him as he does not recognise his authority as the case he instituted against him is in court.

“I don’t recognise him as Olu of Warri. So, any pronouncement by him is not binding on me. We have a case in court and until that case is determined, I won’t recognise him” he said.

Emami, a billionaire businessman, held the position of ‘Ologbotsere’ and served as prime minister of the kingdom during the tenure of the former Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

He mounted stiff opposition to the emergence of the new Olu, insisting that he was not qualified to ascend the throne of his fathers due to his maternal heritage.

On August 21, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was crowned as the 21st Olu at Ode-Itsekiri, his ancestral home in Warri, Delta state.



https://independent.ng/deposition-your-pronouncements-not-binding-on-me-ayiri-tells-olu-of-warri/

