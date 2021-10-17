Dirty Sex Scandal: Married Twerker, Janemena Reacts To Kpokpogri Leaked Audio (Video)

Instagram model and dancer, Usiwo Orezinena Jane known simply as Janemena has reacted after audio where Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri alleged that he has had carnal knowledge of the dancer, surfaces online.

Recall that the dancer had earlier denied having an affair with Kpokpogri.

Few hours after the audio was leaked, the dancer took to her social media platform and posted a video of herself with the “shut-up” hand sign while a song “Okay” by Adekunle Gold was playing in the background.

The Instagram model seems unbothered about the leaked audio.

Watch The video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFZ9aB-L7I8

