“Discover Nigeria”: Buhari Unveils World’s Largest Pictorial Book

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) unveiled what has been described as ‘the world’s largest pictorial book’ titled, Discover Nigeria.

The President did the unveiling on Thursday and announced by his Personal Assistant on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau, via his Facebook page.

Discover Nigeria, authored by Buhari’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, is 60 sqm and have reportedly been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest pictorial book.

Buhari conducted the unveiling at the State House Banquet Centre, Abuja on Thursday, according to the post.

Sharing photos from the event, Sallau said, “President Muhammadu Buhari unveils the largest pictorial book in the world as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records at 60 Sqm Discover Nigeria by Bayo Omoboriowo at the State House Banquet Centre, Abuja. 30th Sept, 2021”

He also gave photo credit to Tolani Alli.

See photos below:

https://punchng.com/photos-buhari-unveils-worlds-largest-pictorial-book-discover-nigeria/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...