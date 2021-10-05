DJ Cuppy Admitted Into Oxford University For Her Third Degree (Photos)

Update from Siggy.ng

Nigerian Female Disc Jockey and daughter to Billionaire, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has reportedly gotten admission into the University of Oxford, England.

Cuppy has made the announcement that she was accepted into the prestigious university for a master’s degree in African Studies, Siggy gathers.

The excited new student took to her social media pages on Monday, October 4, to share photos from her first day of classes.

“First day of classes! Officially a full time student at University of Oxford! Wish me luck with my Masters.”

School starts on Monday! Good thing my @GooglePixel battery lasts all-day as I’m off to Oxford University � Super excited to start my third degree and

new adventure! ��#TeamPixel #CuppyOnAMission



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUf8m50MDW_/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...