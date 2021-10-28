DJ Cuppy: Student At Oxford By Day, DJ By Night (Photos)

DJ Cuppy Finds Time To DJ A Show Even As A Masters Student At Oxford University

DJ Cuppy who is presently doing her masters at the Oxford University in England still has some time to DJ at night. She made.the Crowd of students go wild as she did what she knows how to do best on the wheels of steel.

She seems to really have some multi tasking capacity being able to still perform for other students despite the need to study hard for her tests and exams. She proudly called herself student at day, DJ at night. Multitasking Cuppy par excellence.

Student by DAY, but still a DJ by NIGHT � #ToCuppyThisTune



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVi9LcNM0gd/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z28-05OfjmI

