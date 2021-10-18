DJ Cuppy’s Matriculation Day At The University Of Oxford, England (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy shared photos of her matriculation day at the University of Oxford, England, via her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos;

“HUGE Matriculation Day at @Oxford_Uni This ceremony confers my membership as a student! Worked my ass off to get in and it’s paid off! #CuppyOnAMission”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVKcbToox77/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She shared other photos with the caption;

“Black Excellence at Oxford University Love to see it. Love to be it.

It’s OFFICIAL and written in HISTORY! I’ve now been MATRICULATED
#CuppyDat”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVKuMIcoW2m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: