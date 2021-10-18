DJ Cuppy’s Matriculation Day At The University Of Oxford, England (Photos)

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy shared photos of her matriculation day at the University of Oxford, England, via her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.
She captioned the photos;
“HUGE Matriculation Day at @Oxford_Uni This ceremony confers my membership as a student! Worked my ass off to get in and it’s paid off! #CuppyOnAMission”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVKcbToox77/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
She shared other photos with the caption;
“Black Excellence at Oxford University Love to see it. Love to be it.
It’s OFFICIAL and written in HISTORY! I’ve now been MATRICULATED
#CuppyDat”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVKuMIcoW2m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link