DJ Cuppy’s mother pays her a surprise visit at the Oxford University campus and its all love and hugs between mother and daughter.

My mum SURPRISED me at Oxford!!! �� @Nana_Otedola �� #FamilyFirst #MamaCups



https://www.instagram.com/p/CU7JJ-pokEf/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5VBOKQIhno

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...