Do You Have The New CBN eNaira App, What’s Your Experience?

The eNaira is a new digital currency created and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The digital currency is live and available for download.

It functions as a medium of exchange and a store of value, providing users with quick, secure, and easy transactional options. Users can make contactless payments with the eNaira app by scanning a QR code.

The eNaira has both the user and merchant app available for android and iOS. The eNaira user wallet called the “eNaira Speed Wallet” is a fast and convenient way to conduct financial transactions. The app already has over 100,000 installs on Playstore.

