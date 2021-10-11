Do You Love Your Job?

How many people actually love their job? To be honest, my job isn’t so stressful, the pay is good and there is job security. I’ve worked there for over a decade but I’m still not happy going there every morning.

I don’t feel fulfilled. Actually, I admire those who work for themselves, who work at their own pace. Anyway, the question remains, how many people are actually happy doing what they do? I’d love to hear.

