Fellow Nairalanders,

I bought one small sized apple the other day for Two Hundred Naira.

After consuming the fruit, I began to reminisce on how I have planted apple seeds as a young kid and watered them every time. Sadly, none of the seeds I planted was able to germinate.

Growing up, I once heard that Apples cannot grow in Nigeria because the land is not fertile enough.

So, does apple really grow in this country?

Have you seen an apple tree?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...