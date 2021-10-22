‘Don’t Call Them Terrorists, Call Them Bandits’: NBC To Media Houses – Steven Kefas

As shared by Steven Kefas @SKefason

“Few weeks ago, I did a report for one Nigerian media house of s terrorists attack in Kaduna where scores were killed. In my report I used the word TERRORISTs instead of bandits. The editor told me to substitute Terrorists for bandits & I ask him why: The NBC had warned against calling them Terrorists”. I was like what the f—k!

Now that is how bad things are in Nigeria today.

Terrorists bombed a rail line with the aim of kidnapping people but the media will still call them bandits.

Those bastards have all manner of weapons including AAGs.”

