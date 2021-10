“Don’t Give Any Police Officer On The Streets One Kobo” – Ruggedman Advises Nigerians

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has advised Nigerians with vehicle not to give money to any police officer on the street, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote on his Instagram handle;

“1 kobo of my money will never touch the hand of any Nigerian police officer because of how you have been treating innocent Nigerians over the years.

#TheSituationEp”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVQmmALAeY5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

