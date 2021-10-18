‘Don’t Give Your Heart To Owerri Man’ – Naeto C’s Wife Teases, Turns To His PA (Pix)

Don’t Give Your Heart To Owerri Man: Naeto C’s Wife Turns To His PA, Warns Women (Photo)

Nicole Chikwe, Wife of a veteran Nigerian rapper Naeto C took to her Instagram handle to express her love for her husband whom she said had turned her to his personal assistant (PA) at a work location, IgbereTV reports.

Nicole stated that Owerri men are good at tricking their women romantically to do things they naturally wouldn’t do and she warned ladies not to give their hearts to them.

She wrote:

“Been telling you ladies not to give your heart to an Owerri man but you won’t listen. Not me actually having to follow Naeto to work on his work trip instead of relaxing poolside all day. I cannot believe I got scammed into being a PA. ⁣

I want to assure you that you will somehow pay for this @naetosuperc , but also, I love you very much.”

