Dr. Godwin Maduka Visits Free Hospital Built & Donated By Him To The Church (Photos)

Dr. Godwin Maduka Visits FREE Hospital Built and Donated by Him to the Church | #IgbereTV

…Renders financial support to patients.

…Reiterates that no patient should pay a dime for treatment in the hospital.

Dr. Godwin Maduka has visited Trinitas Hospital, Umuchukwu; the hospital he built, equipped to the full and donated to the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia to oversee its affairs. This is his usual way of routinely visiting the hospital. He made a stop from ward to ward, discussed with the patients and supported them with funds for their feedings and upkeep while they recuperate.

Note that since the inception of Trinitas Hospital, Umuchukwu, the hospital was made free to all the people, nobody had been charged any kobo for hospital treatment. Dr Maduka on his own provides funds for defraying of patients hospital bills as well as adequate funds with which the hospital functions.

On the sidelines were the affected patients who could not hold their excitements as they shed tears of joy, prayed to God to protect, bless and sustain Dr Maduka.

https://igberetvnews.com/1403628/dr-godwin-maduka-visits-free-hospital-built-donated-church/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...